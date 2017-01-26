Ericaism: Who’s In Your Circle And Why? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about the importance of discernment and knowing who is around you and why. She asks us to look at ourselves and the people around us and ask ourselves some questions. Are some of the people around you simply around for what they can get out of you? For what you have access to?

Erica Campbell recites the prayer that she uses to expose and remove those people from her life, and explains the kind of friends that we should be on the look out for. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this inspiring message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

