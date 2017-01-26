Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Who’s In Your Circle And Why? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about the importance of discernment and knowing who is around you and why. She asks us to look at ourselves and the people around us and ask ourselves some questions. Are some of the people around you simply around for what they can get out of you? For what you have access to?

Erica Campbell recites the prayer that she uses to expose and remove those people from her life, and explains the kind of friends that we should be on the look out for. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this inspiring message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Take A Soul Check [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Time For Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Thank God For Tough Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

circle , Erica Campbell , ericaism , friends , love , people , Relationships , trust

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago