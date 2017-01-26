Mr. Griffin: How GRIFF’s Mom Spoke Life Over Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF explains that he is truly blessed to have been instilled with the self-esteem necessary to go out into the world and make a place for oneself. The person responsible for that is his mom, so he had a chat with her on the show about how she raised him with love and laughter despite the hard times they faced.

GRIFF’s mom explains that she never let dire circumstances or any less-than-perfect environment around them influence their happiness or motivation, saying it had to be done “from the inside out.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

