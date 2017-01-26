Why Dr. Ian Smith Is “Fighting Sugar” This Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Dr. Ian Smith chatted with Erica Campbell about what many people struggle with- weight. He explains some of the mental blockages that get in the way of our fitness. He also talks about being realistic, and making sure not to be eating or working out with just the goal of looking “perfect.”

Dr. Ian also talks about gluten-free food, and explains why that doesn’t mean it is inherently diet food, though it can help you lose weight. He covers detoxing, and why he prefers an eating detox to a pure liquid one. Plus, he explains that he’s “fighting sugar” this year, because the biggest predictor of a heart attack isn’t the fat we’re consuming, but the excess sugar we’re consuming. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

