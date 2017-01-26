Why Dr. Ian Smith Is “Fighting Sugar” This Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Dr. Ian Smith chatted with Erica Campbell about what many people struggle with- weight. He explains some of the mental blockages that get in the way of our fitness. He also talks about being realistic, and making sure not to be eating or working out with just the goal of looking “perfect.”
Dr. Ian also talks about gluten-free food, and explains why that doesn’t mean it is inherently diet food, though it can help you lose weight. He covers detoxing, and why he prefers an eating detox to a pure liquid one. Plus, he explains that he’s “fighting sugar” this year, because the biggest predictor of a heart attack isn’t the fat we’re consuming, but the excess sugar we’re consuming. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
The Healthiest Daily Things You Can Do For YOU
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Do Sit-Ups
1 of 25
2. Read About Health News (& World News)
2 of 25
3. Eat An Apple
3 of 25
4. Send An Encouraging Email To A Friend
4 of 25
5. Post Something Inspirational On Facebook Or Twitter
5 of 25
6. Smile More Often
6 of 25
7. Pack Some Instant Oatmeal In Your Purse Or Bag On The Way To Work
7 of 25
8. Wake Up 10 Minutes Earlier
8 of 25
9. Wash Your Hands
9 of 25
10. Start A Journal
10 of 25
11. Take Time To Enjoy The Smell Of Your Lotion
11 of 25
12. Drink More Water
12 of 25
13. Jog In Place
13 of 25
14. Take The Stairs
14 of 25
15. Clean Your Computer Keyboard
15 of 25
16. Say Thank You To Someone Deserving
16 of 25
17. Take Time To Enjoy The Outdoors
17 of 25
18. Lift Weights
18 of 25
19. Learn A New Technology
19 of 25
20. Download A New App For Your Phone
20 of 25
21. Download A New Book On Your Tablet
21 of 25
22. Organize Your Computer Files
22 of 25
23. Relieve Some Stress With A Game Of Angry Birds
23 of 25
24. Have A Family Dinner
24 of 25
25. Eat Your Favorite (Healthy) Food
25 of 25