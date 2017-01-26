Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Speak Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that one of her daughters, Zaya, was a fussy baby. She was grumpy and didn’t want to be bothered before she could even talk. Erica explains that she knew she had a choice; to constantly say her child was going to be mean, naughty, and difficult, or to speak life over her.

Erica tried to teach her and speak to her in ways that were positive, so that she may one day be a pleasant, happy person. And all of that speaking life over her certainly worked. As Erica says, “everything that God created, he spoke it into existence.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

