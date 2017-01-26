Bishop Henry Fernandez On Compartmentalizing Our Stress [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bishop Henry Fernandez is the senior pastor of Faith Center Ministries in Fort Lauderdale Fl, the founder and chancellor of the University of Fort Lauderdale, as well as an author, business man, and community leader. His theme for 2017 is “embracing God’s best for you in an unstable world.” He expands upon that, noting that we live in some troubled times, and we must learn to embrace the good things in life, rather than the negatives. And it is a choice to do so, he explains.

Follow @GetUpErica

Bishop Fernandez explains that many things are coming at all of us on a daily basis, but we have to learn how to process and compartmentalize the stressful aspects of life. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Why Dr. Ian Smith Is “Fighting Sugar” This Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: How GRIFF’s Mom Spoke Life Over Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tyrese On Why He’s Not Afraid To Be Open About His Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]