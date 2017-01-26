Black Teenage Girl Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Teenage Girl Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

Emergency workers reached her too late after receiving the wrong address.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

In a two-hour Facebook Live stream, a Miami-area teenager committed suicide Sunday night at home while her foster parents slept, the New York Post reports.

Nakia Venant, 14, hanged herself from the bathroom door with a scarf around her neck.

One of Nakia’s friends, who was viewing the tragic scene, called the police but gave them the wrong address. Emergency workers eventually found the house, where they discovered Nakia’s body hanging in the bathroom. She was officially pronounced dead at Jackson North Hospital.

Facebook spokesperson Christine Chen said the company interrupts unsettling live streams, such as suicides, “as quickly as possible,” the newspaper reported.

In a statement, via The Post, Chen added: “We also suggest people contact law enforcement or emergency services themselves if they become aware of something where the authorities can help.”

The seventh-grader’s friend, Gerta Telfort, said Nakia was a bright student with a magnet personality and plans to write a book one day, the news outlet reported. Nakia leaves behind her mother and a younger brother.

SOURCE: New York Post

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Boyfriend Accused Of Leaking Nude Snapchat Video That Pushed Florida Teen To Suicide

Three Virginia Men Critically Injured During Shooting Captured On Facebook Live

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

20 photos Launch gallery

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

Continue reading FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

Facebook Live , Nakia Venant , teen suicide

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago