List Of Local Events For The Weekend

53 mins ago

Melissa Wade
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE.  Remember:  Events must be free and open to the public (not for profit)

 

 

January Prayer Month Service
Event Date: 01/29/2017
Event Time: 4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1: 5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip: Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description: Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them as they celebrate Prayer Month. The Guest Speaker is Pastor Clarence Everett, Apolostic Lighthouse Pentecostal Holiness Church Fayetteville, NC. Come and hear a dynamic word from a dynamic Man of God!
Event Contact: Pastor Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number: (910) 797-5879
