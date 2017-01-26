Tostitos Chips Bags Alerts You Of Drinking Too Much

With the Superbowl not far away Tostitos/Doritos/Frito-Lay has come up with a way to keep you safe from drinking and driving.

The chip maker’s Tostitos brand has made a limited-edition “Party Safe” bag that can tell when you’ve been drinking, and will help you get home safely from that Super Bowl party.

The special bag, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, comes equipped with a sensor connected to a microcontroller calibrated to detect small traces of alcohol on a person’s breath. If any alcohol is detected, the sensor turns red and forms the image of a steering wheel, along with an Uber code and a “Don’t drink and drive” message.

The bag also uses near-field communication (NFC) technology, allowing fans to tap the bag with their phone to call a ride. With Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Tostitos will offer partygoers $10 off their Uber ride during and after the Feb. 5 game.

WOW… Read more at ADWEEK.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: