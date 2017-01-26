Jill Scott Teams Up With Hallmark For New Poetic Greeting Cards

Singer Jill Scott is throwing her hat in the greeting card game. Enter: Hallmark’s Mahogany brand the “Jill Scott Collection.”

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” the Grammy winner said in a recent press release.

“I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them,” she added.

So exciting! #JillScottMahogany A photo posted by Jill Scott (@missjillscott) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

And Hallmark is happy to have her!

“Ms. Scott is more than a singer, songwriter and actress – among other things, she is a busy mom and wife, like many Hallmark shoppers who cherish and celebrate the important relationships in their lives, and this card collection is a reflection of that,” said Philip Polk, Vice President – Multicultural Strategy, Hallmark Cards.

“Through this partnership, we were able to combine Mahogany cards’ messages rooted in inspiration, positivity and cultural connection with Jill Scott’s unique, bold and soulful editorial and design vision to create a one-of-a-kind collection,” he added

The collection offers “seasonal sentiments, encouragement and colorful lyricism” and features 20 cards for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, as well as cards celebrating graduation, friendship, love and support. And they’re pretty affordable: They range from $3.99 – $5.59.

Jill Scott Valentine’s Day and Everyday collections are available online and at select Hallmark Gold stores and mass retailers starting this month.

Congrats Jill!

