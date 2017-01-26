Protesters Raise ‘RESIST’ Banner Opposing Trump Near White House

Activists unfurl 'resist' banner after climbing construction crane near the White House https://t.co/SQ6KXUxNEe pic.twitter.com/x974yHhw7U — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2017

Greenpeace protesters hoisted a banner with the word “RESIST” Wednesday near the White House following President Donald Trump’s order continuing Dakota Access pipeline construction, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

The banner encouraging opposition to Trump’s agenda was clearly visible from the grounds of the White House for several hours on Wednesday, and from some angles it appeared to hover over the building. Protesters hoped it would get under his skin. “There’s nothing that irritates him more than to know he’s not popular and we don’t like him,” one of the protesters, Karen Topakian, told The Associated Press in an interview conducted via FaceTime from high up on the crane.

District of Columbia police took a hands-off approach while the protesters suspended themselves from harnesses and ropes below the crane’s huge arm. Police closed three city blocks to traffic and appeared content to wait until they climbed down to be arrested…

The protest comes a day after Trump signed orders intended to restart construction of two oil pipelines, the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL. Former president Barack Obama halted the Keystone XL pipeline in 2015 and the Army Corps of Engineers blocked the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline in December after months of protests led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which gets drinking water from a reservoir in the pipeline’s path.

Travis Nichols, a spokesman for Greenpeace, said in a statement that the activists posted the banner “to resist the environmental, economic and racial injustice that Trump and his administration have already laid out and put into practice,” reports the New York Times.

SOURCE: ABC News, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Protests Planned In Opposition Of Trump’s Executive Order To Advance Controversial Pipelines

WATCH: Violent Anti-Trump Protests Break Out Near Capitol