What Barack Obama Really Said In Speech Vicki Yohe Mentioned [EXCLUSIVE]

Gospel singer Vicki Yohe came under fire over the weekend for posting a meme proclaiming that Jesus was back in the White House now that Donald Trump is president. Mortified and regretful, she took the post down and wrote out a public apology. Then, she explained to Erica Campbell where her head was when she made the decision to post the meme, citing a Barack Obama speech in which she heard him say America was “no longer a Christian nation.”

However, if you listen to the speech just a little bit further, that’s not exactly what Barack meant. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “ Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell .”

