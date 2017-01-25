What Barack Obama Really Said In Speech Vicki Yohe Mentioned [EXCLUSIVE]

Gospel singer Vicki Yohe came under fire over the weekend for posting a meme proclaiming that Jesus was back in the White House now that Donald Trump is president. Mortified and regretful, she took the post down and wrote out a public apology. Then, she explained to Erica Campbell where her head was when she made the decision to post the meme, citing a Barack Obama speech in which she heard him say America was “no longer a Christian nation.”
However, if you listen to the speech just a little bit further, that’s not exactly what Barack meant. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Vicki Yohe Explains Why She Posted Controversial Pro-Trump Meme [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: How Michelle Obama Became A Fashion Icon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Michelle Obama Reveals What She Will Miss Most About Being First Lady [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015
21 photos Launch gallery
Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015
1. US Coast Guard Academy (2015)1 of 21
2. Lake Area Technical Institute (2015)2 of 21
3. University of California at Irvine (2014)3 of 21
4. Worcester Tech High School (2014)4 of 21
5. US Military Academy at West Point (2014)5 of 21
6. US Naval Academy (2013)6 of 21
7. Morehouse College (2013)7 of 21
8. Ohio State University (2013)8 of 21
9. US Air Force Academy (2012)9 of 21
10. Joplin High School (2012)10 of 21
11. Barnard College (2012)11 of 21
12. US Coast Guard Academy (2011)12 of 21
13. Miami Dade College (2011)Source:Vallery Jean/FilmMagic 13 of 21
14. Kalamazoo Central H.S. at West Michigan University (2010)14 of 21
15. Carnegie Mellon (2010)Source:Jeff Swensen/Getty Images 15 of 21
16. US Military Academy at West Point (2010)16 of 21
17. Hampton University (2010)17 of 21
18. University of Michigan (2010)18 of 21
19. US Naval Academy (2009)19 of 21
20. Notre Dame (2009)20 of 21
21. Arizona State University (2009)21 of 21
comments – Add Yours