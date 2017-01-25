Entertainment News
Barack & Michelle Obama Look Refreshed On Their British Virgin Islands Vacation

Barack and Michelle are finally getting the break the deserve while basking in the British Virgin Islands.

17 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Our favorite (former) FLOTUS and POTUS are on a BAEcation in the British Virgin Islands and it looks like they’re getting the relaxation and privacy they deserve.

The Obamas posed for a photo with staff at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport before being driven to their destination, Necker Island, on a motorcade. The former first family flew into town on billionaire Richard Branson’s plane, BET reports. Talk about luxury.

In other Obama news, if you’re missing the first couple like we are, you can keep up with them on BarackObama.com.

