Petty Boots: Sherri Shepherd Puts Her Ex-Husbands On Blast Via Twitter

Hell hath no fury, like a woman on Twitter scorned.

13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala

Comedian Sherri Shepherd is like, every scorned woman right now.

Shepherd took to Twitter to vent her frustration at exes Lamar Sally & Jeff Tarpley.

Shepherd and Sally just recently resolved a child support battle over their 2-year-old son born via surrogate. In December, Sally filed to receive more money from Shepherd, who already pays $4,100 a month to her ex in alimony. The actress also claimed that her other ex, Tarpley, was feeding Sally information to strengthen his case, according to Page Six.

Messy.

Shepherd went on a Twitter tirade in response, putting Sally & Tarpley’s business out in the Internet streets by trolling their online dating profiles.

She responded to Sally’s bio, debunking his claim that he makes $100k. Oop!

Sherri Shepherd be like….


After the social media carnage, Shepherd apologized and called it a night:

Sally responded by keeping it civil:

