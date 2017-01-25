Get Up Erica
Tyrese On Why He’s Not Afraid To Be Open About His Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

20 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Tyrese talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his role opposite Queen Latifah in Lee Daniels‘ new FOX show, “Star.” He talks about how it feels playing a pastor in the show and how his real life helped him make the role come alive. He also discusses why he doesn’t hesitate to speak openly about his faith whether its in person or on social media.

Tyrese also discusses his book with Rev Run, “Manology” and why they decided to collaborate on it together. Plus, he talks about his favorite jobs out of the many he has; being a father, and being an entrepreneur. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

