Tyrese On Why He’s Not Afraid To Be Open About His Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyrese talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his role opposite Queen Latifah in Lee Daniels‘ new FOX show, “Star.” He talks about how it feels playing a pastor in the show and how his real life helped him make the role come alive. He also discusses why he doesn’t hesitate to speak openly about his faith whether its in person or on social media.

Follow @GetUpErica

Tyrese also discusses his book with Rev Run, “Manology” and why they decided to collaborate on it together. Plus, he talks about his favorite jobs out of the many he has; being a father, and being an entrepreneur. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Allan Houston On How His Faith Has Impacted His Career In The NBA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Vivica Fox Opens Up About How She Uses Faith In Her Life & Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Rance Allen’s Faith Wasn’t Challenged At Stacks Records In The 70s [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]