GRIFF’s Prayer For Those Mad At Chrisette Michele & Travis Greene [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

19 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he had a tough time during the morning’s Ericaism, because it focused on people fighting with one another. GRIFF has been mad at people all weekend because of how they have criticized Chrisette Michele and Travis Greene for performing at the inaugural ball.


He says, maybe Chrisette and Travis don’t really get invited to things, and that we shouldn’t pick on them. He also makes the point that he certainly isn’t the one who should be allowed to attend the inaugural ball either, because of all the silverware he probably would have pocketed. Check out this exclusive video to hear this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

