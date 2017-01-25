Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Dr. Ian Smith Busts A Myth About Losing Belly Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

18 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Dr. Ian Smith talks about the pros and cons of liquid diets, and why he recommends that people complete similar diets that allow you to eat some solid foods along with the liquid component. He also addressed the myths behind getting rid of belly fat, and how everybody looking to slim down in their middle can get started.

Dr. Ian Smith explains what the deal is with carbs- are they really all that bad, or is it silly to worry about it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why Men Lose Weight Faster Than Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Healthy Ever After: Treat Your Body Like A Temple [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Healthy Ever After: The Superman Complex [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


The Healthiest Daily Things You Can Do For YOU

20 photos Launch gallery

The Healthiest Daily Things You Can Do For YOU

Continue reading The Healthiest Daily Things You Can Do For YOU

The Healthiest Daily Things You Can Do For YOU

Wondering how to be a healthier you? In a mere 10 minutes, you can tap into more creativity, release some pent up tension, get your…

belly fat , Dr. Ian Smith , myth , Weight

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago