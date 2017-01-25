Dr. Ian Smith Busts A Myth About Losing Belly Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Ian Smith talks about the pros and cons of liquid diets, and why he recommends that people complete similar diets that allow you to eat some solid foods along with the liquid component. He also addressed the myths behind getting rid of belly fat, and how everybody looking to slim down in their middle can get started.

Dr. Ian Smith explains what the deal is with carbs- are they really all that bad, or is it silly to worry about it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

