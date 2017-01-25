Dr. Ian Smith Busts A Myth About Losing Belly Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Dr. Ian Smith talks about the pros and cons of liquid diets, and why he recommends that people complete similar diets that allow you to eat some solid foods along with the liquid component. He also addressed the myths behind getting rid of belly fat, and how everybody looking to slim down in their middle can get started.
Dr. Ian Smith explains what the deal is with carbs- are they really all that bad, or is it silly to worry about it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
The Healthiest Daily Things You Can Do For YOU
1. Read About Health News (& World News)
2. Eat An Apple
3. Stretch At Your Desk
4. Be Aware Of Your Posture
5. Wash Your Hands
6. Take A Deep Breath
7. Jog In Place
8. Try A New Recipe
9. Put Down The Remote, Get Up To Turn The Channel
10. Do 5 Push-Ups During TV Commercials
11. Clean Your Computer Keyboard
12. Squash An Old Argument
13. Take Time To Enjoy The Outdoors
14. Lift Weights
15. Travel To A New Place
16. Learn A New Technology
17. Download A New App For Your Phone
18. Download A New Book On Your Tablet
19. Relieve Some Stress With A Game Of Angry Birds
20. Eat Your Favorite (Healthy) Food
