AM BUZZ: Paris Jackson Is Proud Of Her Blackness; Ed Hartwell Reportedly Found Out Keshia Knight Pulliam Gave Birth Via Lawyer & More…

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson finally speaks out.

23 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

 Paris Jackson Is Proud Of Her Blackness

Opening Night Of Deaf West Theatre's 'Spring Awakening'

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty


It’s been eight years since Paris Jackson lost her father, Pop King Michael Jackson after he overdosed on painkillers in 2009.

Now the teen is speaking out in her first in depth interview with Rolling Stone.

“I consider myself black,” she told the publication, adding that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

She also revealed that she believes her famous father was murdered.

“it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

You can read more of the interview here. 

UP NEXT: Ed Hartwell Didn’t Know Keshia Knight Pulliam Was In Labor

