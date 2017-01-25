BlackTwitter Remains Undefeated: The Best ‘New Edition Story’ Tweets

All of #BlackTwitter tuned into the premiere of The New Edition Story on BET, Tuesday night, leading to the TV movie trending on social media.
Even if you weren’t watching with the rest of the world, #BlackTwitter documented every memorable moment with lightening-fast wit, gifs and memes.
From the spot-on casting to the vocals and every dance step in-between, here were the funniest tweets from the miniseries event.
Part two of The New Edition Story comes on at 9pm tonight. Join the Twitter party and tweet with us!
RELATED STORIES:
The Cast Of ‘The New Edition Story’ Underwent Weeks Of Boot Camp To Transform Into The Group
7 Reasons To Watch ‘The New Edition Story’
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours