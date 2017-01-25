BlackTwitter Remains Undefeated: The Best ‘New Edition Story’ Tweets

All of #BlackTwitter tuned into the premiere ofon BET, Tuesday night, leading to the TV movie trending on social media.

Even if you weren’t watching with the rest of the world, #BlackTwitter documented every memorable moment with lightening-fast wit, gifs and memes.

From the spot-on casting to the vocals and every dance step in-between, here were the funniest tweets from the miniseries event.

You get a struggle wig

You get a struggle wig

STRUGGLE WIGS FOR EVERYBODY! #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/0PAdJfqZ0O — The Root (@TheRoot) January 25, 2017

#theneweditionstory #neweditionbet

we the Black delegation appoint BET to make all the biopic movies from now on pic.twitter.com/314e5NSqNa — muva. (@jahnaimonroe) January 25, 2017

Tank look like a baptist pastor… can't y'all smell the cologne through the TV? #NewEditionBET — thebanksofkarl.® (@NOTKarltonBanks) January 25, 2017

I'm just waiting for Jennifer Lewis to pop up #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/q9oekalglt — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 25, 2017

You still so mad you wrote that shit in time and money. RT @MrRickyBell: $1:87 #NewEditionBet — Erykah Baedu (@CiciBettaCCMe) January 25, 2017

Clearly, homegirl who licked the bus window is not concerned about her immune system. #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/lvaHjrb7hn — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) January 25, 2017

This was New Edition after they signed those contracts 😩 #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/Lq2FZbR7QT — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 25, 2017

The 4 New Edition members not named Ralph: You got any parts for us in Candy Girl? #NewEditionBET Maurice Starr: pic.twitter.com/HYi1sSFCni — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 25, 2017

Bobby Brown's mother been making bad decisions since she wouldn't let Namond stop hustling on 'The Wire.' #NewEditionBET — Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) January 25, 2017

Part two of The New Edition Story comes on at 9pm tonight. Join the Twitter party and tweet with us!

RELATED STORIES:

The Cast Of ‘The New Edition Story’ Underwent Weeks Of Boot Camp To Transform Into The Group

7 Reasons To Watch ‘The New Edition Story’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: