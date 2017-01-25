Bishop Eddie Long’s Homegoing Details

Bishop Eddie L. Long passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at age 63.

Long, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia had a short battle with an aggressive cancer.

Homegoing celebration services for Long will be held today at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Long will lie in-state from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

The family requests that any floral arrangements be in white or off-white. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, and their children Eric Long, Edward Long, Jared Long and Taylor Long.

