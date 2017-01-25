National News
Bishop Eddie Long’s Homegoing Details

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

Source: Pool / Getty

 

Bishop Eddie L. Long passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at age 63.

Long, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia had a short battle with an aggressive cancer.

Homegoing celebration services for Long will be held today at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Long will lie in-state from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

The family requests that any floral arrangements be in white or off-white. He is survived by his wife,  Vanessa Long, and their children Eric Long, Edward Long, Jared Long and Taylor Long.
Read more at Christian Post

Bishop Eddie Long homegoing , Eddie Long funeral services , New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

