The Cast Of ‘The New Edition Story’ Underwent Weeks Of Boot Camp To Transform Into The Group

The cast of 'The New Edition Story' open up about their journey to becoming New Edition.

14 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Bryshere Gray, Woody McClain, Algee Smith, Keith Powers, Luke James and Elijah Kelley transform into Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike and Ralph in BET’s three-night movie event The New Edition Story. The boys underwent intense boot camp training to learn the moves, harmonies, and mannerisms of one of R&B’s most beloved groups.

Find out what it was like becoming New Edition when you hit the play button, above.

