Oklahoma State University Students Protest After Viral Blackface Incidents

One female student posted a Snapchat photo of her face covered in dark paint.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Several Oklahoma State University students are protesting after two offensive incidents involving their peers wearing Blackface in viral photos, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Four unidentified female students posted a photo in which they posed in blackface with the caption, “Celebrating our first MLK Day off of school!’

Six days later, a student who identified herself as Kandice Burgess posted a photo to Snapchat in which her face was covered in dark paint, writing, “When he says he only likes black girls.”

The incidents prompted several upset OSU students to speak out…The vice president of the university’s African-American Student Association, Terrance Williams, said he and others were “very disgusted and annoyed by the situation and the lack of care from fellow students.”

University President Burns Hargis released a statement that said the school is “working with the students involved in the incidents to help them understand the consequences of their inappropriate actions,” reports KOCO Oklahoma City.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsKOCO Oklahoma City

