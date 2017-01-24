Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Stop Fighting Each Other [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell got some inspiration from a scripture that makes it clear that even God understands how difficult it can be to get along with folks. But regardless, we should always be aiming to keep the peace. Letting our anger get the best of us is never a good idea.

Especially in these times, the idea of revenge might seem appealing. But God wants you to leave matters like that to Him. Similarly, Erica asks us to check ourselves when it comes to arguing with people because their views are different. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of her message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

