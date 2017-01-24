Vicki Yohe Explains Why She Posted Controversial Pro-Trump Meme [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Vicki Yohe came under fire after she posted a controversial meme (which you can find here) on her Instagram over the weekend. The meme pictured Jesus with suitcases, proclaiming that he was on his way “back” to the White House now that Donald Trump is president. The black community (many of whom support Vicki and her song “Because Of Who You Are”) responded in an uproar. Taking offense to both the pro-Trump and anti-Obama aspects of the meme, many interpreted it as her declaration that Jesus had not been a part of Barack Obama‘s administration.

After getting a taste of the ire of the community, Yohe took the post down and posted an apology (which you can find here). She opened up to Erica Campbell about why she posted the meme in the first place, why she took it down, and what she realized when she reevaluated the situation. Click on the audio player above, and find part two below, to hear Vicki’s whole heartfelt explanation in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

