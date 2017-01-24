The 2017 Oscars: ‘Hidden Figures,’ Viola, Denzel, & More Black Actors Receive Nominations!

The 89th annual Academy Awards air on ABC on February 26th.Moonlight got a total of nine nominations in categories such as, “Best Picture,” “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress,” “Best Director,” to name a few.Fences starring both Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Both Washington and Davis are nominated for “Best Lead Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress”, along with “Best Picture” and “Adapted Screenplay.”Hidden Figures is up for “Adapted Screenplay,” along with “Best Picture” and “Best Supporting Actress” for Octavia Spencer.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Lead actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land,”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Lead actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Supporting actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best director:

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Animated feature:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Animated short:

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Adapted screenplay:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Original screenplay:

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”

Cinematography:

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best documentary feature:

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“OJ: Made in America”

“13th”

Best documentary short subject:

“Extremist”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Best live-action short film:

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Best foreign language film:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Land of Mine”

“Tanna”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”

Film editing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Sound editing:

“Arrival”

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Sound mixing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One”

“13 Hours”

Production design:

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Original score:

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Original song:

Audition, “La La Land”

Can’t Stop the Feeling!, “Trolls”

City of Stars, “La La Land”

The Empty Chair, “Jim: The James Foley Story”

How Far I’ll Go, “Moana”

Makeup and hair:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Costume design:

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Visual effects:

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

