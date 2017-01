A new study says eating overcooked starchy foods could increase your risk for cancer.

If you like your toast on the burnt side, and your potatoes extra roasted, Government officials in the United Kingdom are warning those foods could increase your risk for cancer.

Researchers say a compound that makes bread and potatoes turn golden when baked or toasted causes cancer in animals. It has not yet been tested on humans.

Read more at ABC11.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: