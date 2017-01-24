On Album #9, Earnest Pugh Explains Why He’s Not Tired Of Making Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer and songwriter Earnest Pugh chats with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about his latest single, “I Need You To Breathe.” He explains how the song captured him at a moment when he was having a conversation with God. Earnest also discusses his 9th and latest album, “Fully Persuaded.” He reveals what keeps him motivated to continue making music, especially full albums.

Plus, he talks about how his music can go farther than he can, and explains why he creates music with this in mind. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

