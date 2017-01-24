Chrisette Michele Writes New Track Defending Her Inauguration Performance

Chrisette Michele Writes New Track Defending Her Inauguration Performance

"No Political Genius” further explains her stance against her critics, including film director Spike Lee and The Roots member DJ Questlove.

13 hours ago

The Light NC staff
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty


Chrisette Michele is still out there trying to defend her performance at President Trump’s Liberty Ball — and this time the singer is expressing herself in a new spoken word track.

According to the Washington Post, “No Political Genius” further explains her stance against her critics, including film director Spike Lee and The Roots member DJ Questlove

(Listen to the track here)

“I am the black voice, inauguration bells rings. I am the black sheep disguising the scared wolf. No, I am the black elephant in the red room scared shook. White House invites me, call me their coon,” Michele says. “I am the black song Spike Lee won’t sing. I am the black voice inauguration bells ring.”

“I won’t let this defeat us,” she says. “I refuse to back down. I’ll use my art as my crown… I won’t divide now. That’s not smart now.”

Along with the track that dropped on Monday, her management team released the following statement:

Chrisette Michele decides to create conversation in chaos with a poetry album she entitled with her infamously coined phrase, “No Political Genius.” She invites listeners to stop bickering and start listening to each others point of view.

With poignant detest for the system, disappointment with celebrity jabs and dedication to Women’s Rights, Michele really hopes to take a well spoken stab at holding hands with America. Her sights are set on beginning some real dialogue. Take a listen to the first installment from the project, its title track, “No Political Genius.”

Of course, Black Twitter is going in:

This needs to end.

