NYPD To Hide Trial Outcome Of Cop Who Fatally Shot Ramarley Graham?

The New York Police Department will choose whether or not to publicly release the outcome of a department trial for Officer Richard Haste in the fatal shooting of unarmed Black teenager Ramarley Graham, reports the New York Daily News.

The question now is will Officer Richard Haste’s fate — to be decided by Police Commissioner James O’Neill weeks from now — ever be revealed.

The NYPD says such dispositions are covered by a Section 50-a of the state’s civil rights code that it unwittingly violated for 40 years until its Legal Bureau changed course last year. The NYPD was mum Monday when asked if it would reveal O’Neill’s decision either publicly or to Constance Malcolm, Graham’s grieving mother.

Malcolm, speaking outside One Police Plaza after Haste’s five day trial ended, said she has no indication that anyone in authority will let her know if they plan to inform her of the decision. “I’m still waiting for that,” she said. “I have no answer for that.”,..Graham was killed in 2012 when he was chased into his Bronx home by Haste, who believed, based on what other officers said, that he had a gun. Haste, who was not aware Graham had entered his own home, was indicted, but after it was tossed on a technicality a second grand jury voted not to indict him.

Lawmakers have already expressed concerns over why Haste’s decision to open fire on Graham was called “justified” in a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday, reports NBC New York.

