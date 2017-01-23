Ericaism: Take A Soul Check [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that occasionally we should take the time to have a soul check; to look into ourselves and make sure we are living truthfully and according to God. Are you tied to things in your past that you’ve never let go of? Are you holding a grudge?

Follow @GetUpErica

It’s this lingering negativity that we sometimes ignore that holds us back, and a soul check is necessary in order to get past these hang ups and create peaceful, joyful, faithful lives for ourselves. Check out this exclusive video to hear more about getting your soul right with God in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Time For Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Thank God For Tough Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Don’t Love You, I Feel Sorry For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]