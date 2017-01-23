Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Take A Soul Check [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that occasionally we should take the time to have a soul check; to look into ourselves and make sure we are living truthfully and according to God. Are you tied to things in your past that you’ve never let go of? Are you holding a grudge?

It’s this lingering negativity that we sometimes ignore that holds us back, and a soul check is necessary in order to get past these hang ups and create peaceful, joyful, faithful lives for ourselves. Check out this exclusive video to hear more about getting your soul right with God in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Time For Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Thank God For Tough Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Don’t Love You, I Feel Sorry For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

10 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell , ericaism , soul check , Video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago