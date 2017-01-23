Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: I’ve Never Seen It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

5 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell expands on a bible passage that says “we walk by faith and not by sight.” She explains that sometimes, for what God calls you to do, there’s no blueprint or reference because it’s never been done. In those cases, all you have is your faith, and instructions from God. Erica talks about making sure the message you’re receiving is from God, not anybody or anything else.

Erica opens up about how even her very marriage and home life is entirely by faith, because she never witnessed her parents married. When you’re walking by faith, just because you haven’t seen it before doesn’t mean it isn’t possible. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

