Travis Greene On Why God Wanted Him To Perform At The Inaugural Ball [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Grammy-nominated gospel artist Travis Greene chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the responses he got from fans after agreeing to sing “Intentional” at one of Donald Trump‘s Inaugural Balls. Travis shares his experience performing there, and explains that he received more support than backlash from the community about his decision to perform. He also talks about his process of making the decision to perform.

Travis alsp talks about anger as a carnal response, and dishes about the food inside the event. Plus, explains what happened during that even that made him more clearly understand God’s reasons for wanting him to perform at the ball. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

