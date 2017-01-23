Gambia’s Former President Ousted, Illegally Takes Millions In Money & Cars With Him

NewsOne Staff

Yahya Jammeh’s presidency came to an end on Saturday evening after 22 years of embattled rule. But it was the discovery that over the last two weeks the ousted leader swindled over $11.4 million and a fleet of luxury cars, adding to his years long history of decadence and corruption.

According to The Washington Post, Jammeh’s successor–President Adama Barrow, might launch a probe into Jammeh’s suspected unethical dealings.

“The Gambia is in financial distress. The coffers are virtually empty. That is a state of fact,” Barrow’s special advisor Mai Ahmad Fatty said to a group of reporters on Sunday. “It has been confirmed by technicians in the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia.”

The Post writes:

“Jammeh was known for his expensive habits, even as the country he ruled for more than 22 years was mired in poverty, with thousands of people taking the perilous route across the Mediterranean to Europe each year. He owned a fleet of Rolls Royces with his name embroidered on the headrests. A trust linked to the former president purchased a $3.5 million house in Potomac, Md., in 2012. His daughter attends a Manhattan private school that costs more than $40,000 per year.

After losing an election in December, Jammeh refused to step down. Finally, after thousands of West African troops threatened to oust him by force, he agreed to leave Saturday on a plane accompanied by the president of Guinea. Although he had been offered asylum in Morocco and Nigeria, it remains unclear where Jammeh plans to live.”

