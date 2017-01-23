NEWS ROUNDUP: FOX Boots Stacey Dash…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

According to reports, FOX News has decided not to renew the contributor contracts of Stacey Dash, George Will, and Ed Rollins. Dash, a self-proclaimed Republican who has been the recipient of a lot of negative backlash for her controversial remarks about race and politics, joined the network in 2014. She was often featured on the show Outnumbered. George Will, 75, joined the FOX team in 2013 and Ed Rollins was brought on board in 2011 after leaving CNN. After news spread about Dash, Black Twitter hosted a funny farewell party. “Stacey Dash tap danced for Fox News, tried to tear down Blacks, supported Trump & got fired on her day off…,” posted one user. “Stacey Dash and Kanye West can remake the “All Falls Down” video together after being used as props and getting kicked to the curb,” posted another. The network has yet to share the reasoning behind not renewing the contributor contracts. Read more.

A new White House petition is calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. The petition, created by an anonymous person, has garnered over 100,000 signatures. “The unprecedented economic conflicts of this administration need to be visible to the American people, including any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution,” reads the petition description. It’s asking for Trump’s administration to “immediately release Donald Trump’s full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance.” Since the petition has received over 100,000 signatures, the White House must release an official response within the next 60 days. Four petitions have been launched since Trump’s inauguration. Read more.

Malia Obama has landed an internship in the film industry. According to reports, she will intern for Harvey Weinstein’s production company in New York City before attending Harvard in the fall. Her internship is slated to begin in February. Malia will reportedly join the company’s development or marketing department. Weinstein is a family friend and has been very supportive of the Obamas throughout the years. This internship isn’t Malia’s first gig in the entertainment industry. In 2015, she worked as a production assistant on the CBS show Extant. Read more.

Rapper Nas has created a new fashion collection inspired by Black History Month. The clothing line, called HSTRY, includes dashikis bearing the words “Black Don’t Crack” and other items that feature classic cartoon characters with a pro-Black twist. Some of the proceeds from Nas’ line will be donated to the National Black Child Development Institute, which provides resources for Black children. “We’re in a time now where we can easily get caught up focusing on the negative things going on in America, and feel like we have almost been set back in our journey,” said Nas. “This collection is about turning things around and instilling positivity. Celebrating being Black in a loud and fun way. Taking a much-needed moment to be proud of the achievements we have made, our colorful culture, black royalty and excellence from the past, present, and future.” Read more.

