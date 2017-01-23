Local
Today Is The Deadline For FEMA Hurricane Help

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Flood On Road During Hurricane

Source: Maurice Alcorn / EyeEm / Getty

If you were affected by Hurricane Matthew and are seeking federal assistance today is the final day to register with FEMA toward determining eligibility.

A FEMA website says that people have until just before midnight on Monday night to register.

The federal agency said Sunday it has approved $90 million in assistance so far through its individuals and households program.

The government offers a site for applications as well as phone numbers including 800-621-3362. There are also places people can apply in person, or they can download a FEMA phone app off the website.

Read more at ABC11.

comments
