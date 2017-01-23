Today Is The Deadline For FEMA Hurricane Help

If you were affected by Hurricane Matthew and are seeking federal assistance today is the final day to register with FEMA toward determining eligibility.

A FEMA website says that people have until just before midnight on Monday night to register.

The federal agency said Sunday it has approved $90 million in assistance so far through its individuals and households program.

The government offers a site for applications as well as phone numbers including 800-621-3362. There are also places people can apply in person, or they can download a FEMA phone app off the website.

