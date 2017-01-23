weather
Heard Thunder? What Are Our Chances Of Snow?

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
There was thunder last night and this morning and the saying is:  if there’s thunder during the winter then snow is about 7-10 days away.  See what “Big Weather” Storms brought thunder overnight, so now it begs the question “Will we see snow in 10 days?”

A few weeks ago, Don wrote and article about snow and if, indeed, it does fall 10 days after thunder in the winter, as an old saying goes. He looked at every snowfall in the past 50 years, went back 10 days, and looked to see if it thundered. 2.9 percent of the time it did.

Several of the readers, however, said ‘Nay, nay, Bigweather. Nay, nay.’ They felt my research was flawed. Many suggested I should look at how many days it thundered in the winter, go forward 10 days, and see if it snowed.

Read more at ABC11.

