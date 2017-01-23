Contests
Listen For Chances To Win This Week On The Light 103.9

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Ringling Brothers And Barnum & Bailey Presents 'Dragons'

Source: Bill McCay / Getty

Listen to The Light 103.9 throughout the day for chances to win all week long… with a “Night of Inspiration” and fun for the entire family.

 

Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Goldsboro’s Night of Inspiration with special guest appearance by Tye Tribbett on Saturday, January 28th at Love Temple located at 201 North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.  The show starts at 7:00pm, doors open at 6:00pm.

 

Listen to win a family 4-pack of vouchers to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus at the PNC Arena.  Vouchers redeemable for tickets at the box office, on opening night, Thursday February 9th at 7pm. It’s family fun at the circus from The Light 103.9.

