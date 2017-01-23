Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life!

Watching the iconic actress, dancer and choreographer get her groove on to this Beyoncé classic is everything.

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Debbie Allen was one of the 750,000 protesters that showed solidarity by attending the Women’s March Los Angeles— and it was clear by her Instagram page that she had a blast.

Dressed in white slacks and a pink jacket, the 67-year-old, actress, dancer and choreographer was getting her groove on in the streets to Beyoncé’s  “Crazy Love.”  Giving us all the life!

Honey you know I NEVER miss a chance to dance! 😉💃🏻 #womensmarchla

A video posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

 

Allen was joined by the likes of recent Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Barbra StreisandJames Franco and Lily Tomlin.

Tracee, Lily, Barbra, James! Today was the TRUTH! So glad we were together. 😘🌈✊🏽 #womensmarchla

A photo posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

 

She also spoke at the event stressing the importance of protecting a women’s right to choose.

“[Everyone] living  and breathing should pledge allegiance to the birth canal! But don’t tell us what to do with it! That’s what we want!” Allen said to cheers from the crowd.

She added: “But we will prevail! Because goodness prevails. Truth prevails. Freedom must prevail.”

Yes chile I said it! And I'm here to represent it! ✊🏽🌈 #womensmarchla

A video posted by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

 

Tell em Debbie!

