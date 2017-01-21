Get Up Erica
Pastor Kim Jones-Pothier’s Advice For Wives Helping Husbands Become Men Of God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

8 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Pastor Kim Jones Pothier, also known as Real Talk Kim chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell about her relationship with her husband, and how she shares intimate moments on social media as way to motivate people with truth. She discusses feeling securing in her relationship, and healing herself so that she was able to having attract a healed man who loves God.


She talks to women out there whose husbands aren’t close to God, who are praying and praying for help with his faith and strength, and don’t know how to reach them. Kim explains why nagging isn’t the way to reach your spouse. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

