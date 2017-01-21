Next Steps For The Former First Family? Welcome The Obama Foundation

Next Steps For The Former First Family? Welcome The Obama Foundation

They are asking Americans to help shape the Presidential Library in Chicago.

14 hours ago

The Light NC staff
With the Obamas out of the White House, the couple is gearing up for their next big project: The Presidential Library.

On Friday, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dropped their new website for the newly created Obama Foundation. 

They also released a two-minute video asking Americans to help honor their legacy by helping shape the library that will be housed in Chicago.

“We want to invite you to help us with just one of the projects we’re excited to work on,” the former President said.

“Send us your ideas, your hopes, your beliefs about what we can achieve together,” Michelle Obama added. “Tell us about the young leaders and companies and organizations that inspire you. This will be your presidential center just as much as it is ours.”

But don’t worry—they plan on getting some rest before they take on this huge venture.

“First, we’re going to take a little break,” Mrs. Obama said in the video with POTUS giving a thumbs up. “We’re finally going to get some sleep and take time to be with our family. And just be still for a little bit.”

Right after the inauguration, the two flew to a retreat in Palm Springs for a much-needed vacation.

