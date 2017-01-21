#BlackGirlMagic: Yara Shahidi To Star In ‘Black-ish’ College Spin-Off

Could this be the next "A Different World"?

17 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Black-ish’s world will be expanding soon!

ABC is planning to create a spin-off show for the hit series that would follow Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey Johnson, as she goes to college. According to Deadlinethis potential new comedy series, created by Kenya Barris and former Black-ish showrunner Larry Wilmore, to be introduced as a backdoor pilot episode on an episode of Black-ish this spring. The new series is in its early stages and currently doesn’t have a script written.

Seventeen-year-old Zoey is a pretty popular character on the show, so it makes sense that they would want to continue her storyline in this type of way. And we know, this wouldn’t be the first Black TV spin-off like this. A Different World, which was a spin-off of the 1980s NBC family sitcom, The Cosby Show, similarly told the story of the Huxtables’ daughter Denise (Lisa Bonet) as she went to college.

Can’t wait!

