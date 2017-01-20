Get Up Erica
How Michelle Obama Became A Fashion Icon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


After eight years of Barack Obama‘s presidency, there are tons of things we can thank the Obama family for. As a First Lady, Michelle Obama was a stunning representative figure for many reasons, but namely, for her style. She became an icon in the fashion world just as much as she was a role model for young women.

When she was on the Get Up! show, GRIFF asked her an interesting fashion question, and her response was hilarious. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Here are some of First Lady <strong>Michelle Obama</strong>‘s best looks over the years at President <strong>Barack Obama</strong>‘s State of the Union Address, the speech in which he maps out his goals for the year. For the president’s final address, guests from all walks of life will join the First Lady in her box, including a community college student, criminal justice reform advocate, homeless veterans advocate, a Syrian refugee, and a small business owner. A seat will be left vacant for victims of gun violence. Take a look at Michelle’s best outfits in the accompanying gallery.  

