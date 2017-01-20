Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: Cuba Gooding Jr. Files For Divorce; Yara Shahidi Scores 'Black-Ish' Spin Off & More…

The 'American Crime' actor is divorcing his wife of almost twenty three years.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Cuba Gooding Jr. Files For Divorce

Premiere Of 'FX's 'American Crime Story - The People V. O.J. Simpson' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


After almost twenty-three years of marriage, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is filing for divorce, according to TMZ.

After his wife Sara Gooding filed for separation in 2014, Cuba responded to her petition by asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter. He is also willing to provide his ex with spousal support.

But, money made from his hit show ‘American Crime: The OJ Simpson Story,’ will be all his. Cuba requested to retain all earnings that were made since his wife filed for separation three years ago.

