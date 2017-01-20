Complete Schedule Of Trump Inauguration Events

Today Donald Trump will take the oath of office outside the Capitol on Friday, officially becoming the 45th president of the United States. Here is a schedule of events for the day.

Friday, Jan. 20

8:30 a.m. ­— Church Service – The president-elect and his family will attend a religious service at St. John’s Episcopal Church

9:30 a.m. – Coffee date at the White House – Musical guests begin performing

The incoming and departing presidents will meet at the White House with their wives. As is customary, Mr. Trump and Mr. Obama will then ride together down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.

The inauguration ceremony begins at the west front of the Capitol Building with musical performances. Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old classical singer, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony

Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m. and religious leaders will offer prayers and readings. Then, Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Trump will by sworn in as president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Inaugural Parade

After the ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon in the Capitol. Then, Trump will participate in the presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

7 p.m. — Inaugural balls

Trump, Pence, and their wives will attend.

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — National Prayer Service

Trump and Pence will participate in an interfaith prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral.

