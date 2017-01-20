List Of Local Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from revival services to an Intercessory prayer breakfast. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|“Building For Eternity” Winter Revival
|Event Date:
|01/19/2017, 01/20/2017, 01/22/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Beginning Christian Faith Center
|Address Line 1:
|4326 Coventry rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28304
|Event Description:
|Stepping Into 2017 Called, Confident and Committed to fulfilling our God Ordained Purpose for our Lives.
Join Us For our 3-Day Winter Revival, Featuring “Building For Eternity.”
January 19-20, 2017, Service begins at 7:30 pm
January 22, 2017, Service begins at 11:00 am
Guests Speakers: Apostle Jerome and Prophetess Michelle Cade of Decatur, Ga.
|Event Contact:
|Danita Lawrence
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 391-4408
|January Prayer Month Service
|Event Date:
|01/22/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Solid Rock Bible Church welcomes you in joining them at their January Prayer Month Service. The Guest Speaker is Elder Ron McRaph. Come hear a dynamic word from a dynamic Man of God!
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Yvonne Hodges
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 797-5879
|INTERCESSORY PRAYER BREAKFAST
|Event Date:
|Saturday, January 21, 2017
|Event Time:
|9:00AM-10:30AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2017 Galilee Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Smithfield, NC 27577
|Event Description:
|Intercessory prayer breakfast. . Intercessors, prayer warriors and everyone who desires to worship the Sovereign LORD in prayer is welcome to join us. Please spread the word. There is no cost for breakfast. But if you plan to attend, you must let me know. You may email (jmclaughlin07@hotmail.com, call me 919 333-5465 or the church 919 934-7839
A donation is not required, but would be appreciated.
|Event Contact:
|Min. Jeanelle McLaughlin
|Event Contact Number:
|9193335465
|Informational Gathering Session
|Event Date:
|01/21/2017
|Event Time:
|9:00 am to 11:30 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Foster Parent Information
|Address Line 1:
|616 Hutton St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27606
|Event Description:
|In support of children in need of loving and caring homes; Lutheran Services Carolinas is a non-profit organization, our mission is to foster loving and caring homes for children facing difficulties in their homes. The hope is to spread the word of foster care and adoption by providing informational gathering sessions with our foster parents. Our goal is to voice this need within the community and our drive in providing positive placements for our children. Informal gathering with refreshments and snacks provided. Please RSVP
|Event Contact:
|Carmen Abreu-Riley
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 861-2804
