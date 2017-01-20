Community Spotlight
List Of Local Events For The Weekend

4 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from revival services to an Intercessory prayer breakfast.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

  “Building For Eternity” Winter Revival
Event Date:  01/19/2017, 01/20/2017, 01/22/2017
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Beginning Christian Faith Center
Address Line 1:  4326 Coventry rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28304
Event Description:  Stepping Into 2017 Called, Confident and Committed to fulfilling our God Ordained Purpose for our Lives.
Join Us For our 3-Day Winter Revival, Featuring “Building For Eternity.”
January 19-20, 2017, Service begins at 7:30 pm
January 22, 2017, Service begins at 11:00 am
Guests Speakers: Apostle Jerome and Prophetess Michelle Cade of Decatur, Ga.
Event Contact:  Danita Lawrence
Event Contact Number:  (910) 391-4408

 

  January Prayer Month Service
Event Date:  01/22/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  Solid Rock Bible Church welcomes you in joining them at their January Prayer Month Service. The Guest Speaker is Elder Ron McRaph. Come hear a dynamic word from a dynamic Man of God!
Event Contact:  Pastor Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number:  (910) 797-5879

 

 

  INTERCESSORY PRAYER BREAKFAST
Event Date:  Saturday, January 21, 2017
Event Time:  9:00AM-10:30AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2017 Galilee Road
City, State, Zip:  Smithfield, NC 27577
Event Description:  Intercessory prayer breakfast. . Intercessors, prayer warriors and everyone who desires to worship the Sovereign LORD in prayer is welcome to join us. Please spread the word. There is no cost for breakfast. But if you plan to attend, you must let me know. You may email (jmclaughlin07@hotmail.com, call me 919 333-5465 or the church 919 934-7839

A donation is not required, but would be appreciated.
Event Contact:  Min. Jeanelle McLaughlin
Event Contact Number:  9193335465

 

 

Informational Gathering Session
Event Date:  01/21/2017
Event Time:  9:00 am to 11:30 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Foster Parent Information
Address Line 1:  616 Hutton St
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27606
Event Description:  In support of children in need of loving and caring homes; Lutheran Services Carolinas is a non-profit organization, our mission is to foster loving and caring homes for children facing difficulties in their homes. The hope is to spread the word of foster care and adoption by providing informational gathering sessions with our foster parents. Our goal is to voice this need within the community and our drive in providing positive placements for our children. Informal gathering with refreshments and snacks provided. Please RSVP
Event Contact:  Carmen Abreu-Riley
Event Contact Number:  (919) 861-2804

