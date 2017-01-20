List Of Local Events For The Weekend

Event Description:

In support of children in need of loving and caring homes; Lutheran Services Carolinas is a non-profit organization, our mission is to foster loving and caring homes for children facing difficulties in their homes. The hope is to spread the word of foster care and adoption by providing informational gathering sessions with our foster parents. Our goal is to voice this need within the community and our drive in providing positive placements for our children. Informal gathering with refreshments and snacks provided. Please RSVP