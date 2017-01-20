UNC Students Protest Inauguration With Walkout At 1pm

UNC Students are just one campus of many campus’ that are planning protests during President-elect Donald Trumps inauguration. At 1pm the students plan to walk out of class and gather on the steps of the South Building to share stories about how a Trump administration could affect those who attend the university.

Students on college campuses across the country are voicing concerns about the plans of President-elect Donald J. Trump, and at several universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, protests are timed to his inauguration Friday afternoon.

Several student organizations are hosting a demonstration, encouraging students to walk out of class while the presidential inauguration is taking place.

