UNC Students Protest Inauguration With Walkout At 1pm

4 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Aerial View of the University North Carolina Campus

UNC Students are just one campus of many campus’ that are planning protests during President-elect Donald Trumps inauguration.  At 1pm the students plan to walk out of class and gather on the steps of the South Building to share stories about how a Trump administration could affect those who attend the university.

Students on college campuses across the country are voicing concerns about the plans of President-elect Donald J. Trump, and at several universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, protests are timed to his inauguration Friday afternoon.

Several student organizations are hosting a demonstration, encouraging students to walk out of class while the presidential inauguration is taking place.

