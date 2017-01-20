ThankYouObama: Twitter Bids Our Nation’s First Black President Farewell

Sadly, it’s the end of era everybody! And on the eve of President Obama’s last day in office, Twitter gave our nation’s first Black president a proper send-off thanking him for his service to this country over the past eight years.
Using the hashtag #ThankYouObama, Americans from all walks of life thanked the 44th president for everything he has done for this nation since being elected in 2008. Here are a few of our favorites:
We love you Mr President! Thank you for everything!
We are definitely going to miss seeing this family in the White House.
