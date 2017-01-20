ThankYouObama: Twitter Bids Our Nation’s First Black President Farewell

Sadly, it’s the end of era everybody! And on the eve oflast day in office, Twitter gave our nation’s first Black president a proper send-off thanking him for his service to this country over the past eight years.

Using the hashtag #ThankYouObama, Americans from all walks of life thanked the 44th president for everything he has done for this nation since being elected in 2008. Here are a few of our favorites:

#ThankYouObama: To the only president who has had my full faith, respect, admiration & love. I hope to experience that again in my lifetime. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 19, 2017

Going to stand outside the White House tomorrow morning when President Obama's trying to leave like #ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/HofKMobJu0 — Andrea 🥀🖤 (@AndreaArizaga) January 20, 2017

MY PRESIDENT IS A WONDERFUL FATHER, A CIVIL RIGHTS HERO, A LAW PROFESSOR, A BRILLIANT WRITER, AN ORATOR, AND A BLACK MAN #ThankYouObama — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) January 20, 2017

When You Know You Going Down As A #Legend #ThankYouObama For Showing Young Black Males That You Can Do Anything You Put Your Mind To @POTUS pic.twitter.com/hzMhE9n4sf — FREEZY FRESH (@KIDNAMED_FREEZY) January 20, 2017

For all the progress & hope. #ThankYouObama — Crystal De La Rosa (@wolfcrystvl) January 20, 2017

"I didn't run for president to be popular I ran to do what needed to be done" @BarackObama #ThankYouObama — Boss Lady (@misskanu) January 20, 2017

#ThankYouObama You and Michelle showed nothing but class, dignity & respect. pic.twitter.com/pWfXsZtG2R — Renewed Mind (@ashleyb8255) January 20, 2017

For the culture: Thank you for everything, but most importantly being yourself. You guys are amazing ✊🏽,#ThankYouObama 's pic.twitter.com/KCPJvv7C2L — kala (@kalamcintosh) January 20, 2017

All the energy creativity vibrancy this administration attracted to the White House was extremely powerful & it's over #ThankYouObama — MichaelaAngela Davis (@MichaelaAngelaD) January 20, 2017

Blessed to be able to say that I witnessed history. #ThereWillNeverBeAnother #ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/T7gziwOzLv — Kyle Brown (@welcome_2KBToys) January 20, 2017

On President @BarackObama’s last full day in office, I wanted to thank him for everything that he’s done for our country. #ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/ek996WlnWI — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 19, 2017

We love you Mr President! Thank you for everything!

We are definitely going to miss seeing this family in the White House.

