Erica Campbell Makes Kirk Franklin Laugh With An Impression Of Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kirk Franklin came through to the Get Up! studio to hang out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! He talked about his new music, and where he gets his inspiration to write songs that are such sincere and emotional responses to the state of our country and the world.

Follow @GetUpErica

Kirk is nominated for 4 Grammys this season, and when Erica Campbell asks him to explain how he feels in the midst of his successful career, his response leads her to do an impression of him. Click on the audio player to hear Kirk react to it in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & Hezekiah Walker On Why Youth Church Attendance Is Down [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Kirk Franklin Helps Tell The Story Of Matthew 14:22! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin’s Message To Those Who Criticize Him For Working With Chance The Rapper [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]