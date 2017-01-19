Get Up Erica
Jonathan McReynolds On Why He Declined To Perform At The Inauguration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds chatted with Erica Campbell about the invitation he got to perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration. He walked Erica through the thought process he went through when he received the invitation, and the checklist he ran down to decide whether or not he should accept the over.

Plus, he talks about how proud he is of his friend, Travis Greene, who decided to perform at the Inaugural Ball. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

