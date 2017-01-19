Love Talking: If You Love, You’ll Give [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell discusses what is perhaps the bible’s most famous scripture, John 3:16. In it, it says that God loved the world so much, that he gave his only son. What strikes Erica in that message is the part about God giving because he loved. Are you a giver? Do you give from a genuine place in your heart?

The giving that you do when nobody sees is what counts the most. And when you love, you will give. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “ Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell .”

