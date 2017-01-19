Love Talking: If You Love, You’ll Give [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell discusses what is perhaps the bible’s most famous scripture, John 3:16. In it, it says that God loved the world so much, that he gave his only son. What strikes Erica in that message is the part about God giving because he loved. Are you a giver? Do you give from a genuine place in your heart?
The giving that you do when nobody sees is what counts the most. And when you love, you will give. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Love Talking: The Love Test [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: When Love Hurts [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: We’ve Been Underestimating The Power Of Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors
18 photos Launch gallery
2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors
1. Isaac Carree and Tank1 of 18
2. Zacardi Cortez2 of 18
3. Travis Greene3 of 18
4. Tasha Cobbs4 of 18
5. Yolanda Adams5 of 18
6. Jonathan McReynolds6 of 18
7. Isaac Carree7 of 18
8. Kirk Franklin8 of 18
9. William Murphy9 of 18
10. Bishop Paul S. Morton & Le’Andria Johnson10 of 18
11. Yolanda Adams & VaShawn Mitchell11 of 18
12. Tank12 of 18
13. Catherine C. Brewton13 of 18
14. BMI and Marvin Sapp14 of 18
15. Dorinda Clark-Cole15 of 18
16. Marvin Sapp16 of 18
17. Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon17 of 18
18. Marvin Sapp18 of 18
comments – Add Yours