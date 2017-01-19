Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: If You Love, You’ll Give [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell discusses what is perhaps the bible’s most famous scripture, John 3:16. In it, it says that God loved the world so much, that he gave his only son. What strikes Erica in that message is the part about God giving because he loved. Are you a giver? Do you give from a genuine place in your heart?


The giving that you do when nobody sees is what counts the most. And when you love, you will give. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: The Love Test [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: When Love Hurts [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: We’ve Been Underestimating The Power Of Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

18 photos Launch gallery

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

Continue reading 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors


 

Erica Campbell , give , Giving , love talking , Loving

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago