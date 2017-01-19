President Obama’s Last Full Day In Office

So what do you do on the last full day of the biggest job anyone could have? Nothing much on the schedule except for lunch with Vice President Joe Biden.

After 8 years in office President Obama will leave the White House after the swearing in and inauguration of Trump tomorrow at noon.

The White House left Obama’s schedule mostly empty for his last day, while saying he’d use the time to pack up the home he and his family have lived in for most of a decade. The only events on his public calendar were his presidential daily briefing and his final weekly lunch with Vice President Joe Biden, in the president’s private dining room.

